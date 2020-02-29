Licensed child care centers across the state are eligible for $4,000 grants through a partnership between the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
Although 30 centers are eligible in Blount County, only five have applied since the Support and Enhancement Grants were announced last fall, according to the foundation.
Licensed agencies can apply on ChildcareTennessee.com until Aug. 31.
ChildcareTennessee has regional coordinators meeting with child care centers statewide to train on using its website, as well as to assist with grant applications.
The state announced the support grants at the same time as Tennessee’s Child Care WAGE$ program, which provides salary supplements to eligible child care workers.
Find out more at http://bit.ly/TNChild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.