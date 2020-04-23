A severely malnourished, anemic and dehydrated black bear cub remained at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine on Thursday before hopefully being taken to Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend early Friday.
The 3-month-old cub, dubbed Ferdinand, would be the 301st bear cared for by ABR since its founding with the mission to take in orphaned and injured black bear cubs and rehabilitate them for return to the wild.
Ferdinand was brought here from Kentucky, where he was discovered in a tree in a farming community. Kentucky wildlife officials were called and waited to see if a momma bear would come back for her baby, but one never did. So the 6-pound cub was rescued.
Dana Dodd, executive director at ABR, said there were no Kentucky reports in that area of a bear being struck by a car or otherwise killed, so authorities have no way of knowing how the helpless cub got separated from his mother.
"He was so severe they almost lost him a few times before midnight," Dodd said Thursday of the UT veterinarians treating Ferdinand. He almost needed a blood transfusion to stabilize his blood sugar but in the end, it wasn't necessary. The cub seemed to turn the corner overnight after receiving IV fluids.
Ashley Jones, an ABR curator, immediately transferred Ferdinand to UT after Kentucky officials transported him here. The cub had severe dehydration and hypoglycemia and was covered in ticks. After spending a night at UT, he had improved enough to eat from a syringe and then lap formula from a bowl.
"He was standing up this (Thursday) morning so the next step was to get him to eat," Dodd said. He ate applesauce from a syringe at first. "He decided he really liked formula a lot," the executive director said. "He ate it first from a syringe and then lapped from a bowl."
Ferdinand joins four other bears currently being cared for at ABR; Beinet and her brother, Boudreaux, were rescued from a flooded den in Louisiana, while Jessamine was brought here from South Carolina. King B is a Louisiana resident, too. All four are yearlings and expected to be released back to their natural habitats in the near future. The coronavirus pandemic has caused delays in that transfer process.
The name Ferdinand was chosen after the sick cub was found in a tree surrounded by cows. Ferdinand was the name of a famous peace-loving bull in a 1936 book. The bear will be cared for in ABR's cub nursery, a separate area from the four yearlings.
