Aug. 18, 1920, was an important date for women. It was on that day that Harry T. Burn, a member of the Tennessee General Assembly, cast his vote in support of women’s suffrage, making Tennessee the 36th and deciding state to pass the 19th Amendment.
It gave women the right to vote nationally.
About a century later, Burn’s great-grandnephew Tyler Boyd wrote a comprehensive biography on Harry Burn.
Boyd, a social studies teacher in McMinn County, was in seventh grade when he first learned his relative cast the deciding ballot that gave women the right to vote. It was at the urging of his mother, Febb Burn.
“I was too young to understand or hadn’t been taught yet how the Constitution was amended,” Boyd said in a phone interview with The Daily Times. “I didn’t even know what a state legislator was.”
Serving in both the Tennessee state Senate and as a delegate at state constitutional conventions, Harry Burn also led successful careers in law and banking. He was married twice and had one son, Harry Jr., whom Boyd would visit while growing up.
“He was a good steward of his dad’s legacy,” Boyd said. “He preserved a lot of his dad’s things.”
In fact, it was after the death of Burn’s son in 2016 that Boyd decided to look more into his family’s legacy.
“When he passed away, I was thinking, that generation is gone. He knew so much,” Boyd said.
About a month after Burn Jr.’s death, Boyd toured the Burn home in McMinn County for the first time because the family sold it when Boyd was a child.
“I was really inspired by the place,” Boyd said. “It was the home where Febb wrote the letter, where she worked on the farm. It’s the house where Harry Sr. died in 1977.”
The letter Boyd is referring to is the famous note from Burn’s mother, who is credited with inspiring Burn to vote in favor of suffrage.
In the note, Febb Burn tells her son to “be a good boy” and cast a vote in favor of women’s right to vote. The letter currently tucked away at the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville.
“If you read the letter closely, you’ll see really a laid-back letter full of chitchat and talk about life back at home. It’s very casual,” Boyd said. “I feel like she knew ‘My son is a grown man. He’s an elected official. I’m not going to tell him what to do, but I think he loves and respects me enough to take my own advice.’”
Boyd said Febb Burn knew her son was conflicted about the vote as evidenced by the line “Don’t keep them in doubt,” which comes just after the line telling him directly to vote for suffrage.
“She’d been watching the newspapers … and they’d been talking, so she knew he was conflicted, so she wrote this last-minute letter of advice,” Boyd said.
The letter arrived the morning Burn cast his vote to break the tie in the General Assembly. Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19 Amendment (it required three-quarters’ support from the then-48 states.)
Burn continued his dedication to female suffrage.
“He continued trying to do everything he could … with the Tennessee government to make suffrage universal because in 1920 in reality, sadly, it really only enfranchised white women especially up North and in the West,” Boyd said. “But in the South, you had all sorts of racist laws that held back Black folks, especially Black women.”
Throughout his career, Burn continued to fight for heightened access to voting.
“Harry’s introducing a lot of new bills to remove those barriers on voting,” Boyd said about his great-granduncle’s time in the legislature. “He wanted to lower the voting age, he wanted to get rid of the poll tax, he wanted to open more precincts. Just make it easier for people to vote.”
Boyd said the death of Harry T. Burn Jr., the tour of his family’s home and the approaching women’s suffrage centennial contributed to his buckling down and starting the book in 2016.
He spent the next few years looking through old family belongings, going to the library and researching the internet. Then, on Aug. 5, 2019, Boyd published “Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn: Woman Suffrage, Free Elections and a Life of Service.”
“In the book, I also detail Harry’s lifelong activism in state government to expand suffrage rights in Tennessee, including lowering the voting age to 18 (which he lived to see),” Boyd said. “A lot of the issues in his lifetime are still important today and might make for an interesting read.”
