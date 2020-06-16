After months of deliberation, tourism leaders in Blount County have decided to cancel the 2020 Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival in Townsend because of COVID-19.
Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance Co-Chair Mark Oldham said in a statement Tuesday that local leadership has worked together to study data and review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and ultimately decided the balloon festival would not be safe.
Oldham said it was a difficult decision but emphasized that team, volunteer, patron, vendor and balloonist safety is a priority and having an estimated 5,000-person event is too great a liability.
“So much planning and commitment goes into a festival of our size,” Oldham said in the statement. “The goal of making a decision today is to mitigate the growing challenges of planning the logistics required to successfully execute the festival in a safe manner as set out by the Tennessee Pledge and Governor Lee.”
The festival originally was slated for Aug. 15.
People who bought tickets will receive an email soon “detailing options,” Oldham said.
The balloon festival is one of the larger Townsend celebrations to take a hit in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions. The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show was postponed to Labor Day, while many other smaller gatherings are in limbo.
However, Townsend commissioners canceled the event in their Tuesday meeting.
But TCGA along with several Townsend businesses are sponsoring what a poster calls “Smoky Mountain Freedom Festival” on Independence Day.
Previously there were reservations about the event, but Oldham confirmed in an email Tuesday it was definitely on.
“These are two different beasts,” he wrote. “The GSM Balloon Fest takes 75 volunteers and a ton of management and there are multiple ‘touch points’ — ticketing, tethered rides and VIP areas. Difficult to social distance.”
By contrast, a fireworks show is just a pyrotechnics show with food trucks, easy social distancing, and drive-in viewing options, he emailed.
The poster shows drive-in spots at the Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center on Townsend’s Wears Valley Road will cost $20 a car.
The Townsend Visitor Center will offer $5 parking spots. Organizers said the show will be visible from the whole city and that other businesses may choose to allow people to park on their properties as well.
The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. Food trucks, live music, and wine and beer will be part of the event, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and end half an hour after the pyrotechnics.
