After months of deliberation, tourism leaders in Blount County have decided to cancel the 2020 Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival in Townsend because of COVID-19.
Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance Co-Chair Mark Oldham said in a statement Tuesday that local leadership has worked together to study data and review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and ultimately decided the balloon festival would not be safe.
Oldham said it was a difficult decision but emphasized that team, volunteer, patron, vendor and balloonist safety is a priority.
"So much planning and commitment goes into a festival of our size," Oldham said in the statement. "The goal of making a decision today is to mitigate the growing challenges of planning the logistics required to successfully execute the festival in a safe manner as set out by the Tennessee Pledge and Governor Lee."
The festival originally was slated for Aug. 15.
People who bought tickets will receive an email soon "detailing options," Oldham said.
Details on the cancellation and other Townsend events will be available in Wednesday's issue of The Daily Times.
