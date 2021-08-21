Rain clouds and a little wind couldn’t ground Townsend’s iconic Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday.
Wet weather gave way to a double rainbow and thrilled crowds as the sun set over the so-called “peaceful side of the Smokies,” where thousands came to see the hot air balloons lift off the ground and glow with heat.
Early in the evening, traffic lines backed up down East Lamar Alexander Parkway from the festival as far as the eye could see, a sure sign the event would fill up.
Which it did.
About 6 p.m. the event was close to running out of armbands and organizers had to close the gates, according to organizers guiding a mass of vehicles.
Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department (TAVFD) Chief Don Stallions said Saturday’s was likely the most well-attended balloon event in Townsend yet. Organizers said it usually attracts between 4,000-5,000.
Event organizer and well-know Dancing Bear restauranteur and hospitality businessman Mark Oldham circumnavigated the event with a walk-talkie, keeping track on the weather and the amount of visitors. He was elated at the turnout. Oldham is co-chair of the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance (TCGA), which the event benefits.
Following momentary concern the balloons wouldn’t be able to go up because of the wind and rain, the sky brightened and crowds gathered to watch a dozen balloons come to life and float about a hundred feet into the air while tethered.
This was couple balloonist couple Mary and Steven Davis’ first year at the festival. Both live in Maryville and Mary Davis is a Maryville RE/MAX Realtor.
“We met when my husband sold a balloon to my dad,” she said. “And that was 20 years ago.
“This is really cool. We love it. And of course, this is home for us,” Davis said.
Then she ran off to secure a tether as her RE/MAX-branded balloon became airborne.
Other visitors with tickets took short rides into the air while the sun set.
Powered paragliders circled far above the crowds as the sky became darker.
Serving as a fundraising event for the non-profit TCGA and other Townsend community organizations — the TAVFD also raises funds from the event — the evening-long festival is a summer staple for Blount.
This was the event’s fourth year in Townsend after it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
It’s held at the Blount Partnership’s Townsend Visitor Center.
A maxed-out turnout Saturday is proof of the event’s popularity, officials said. Complete with live music, food trucks, a beer tent, craft vendors and much more, the festival is an annual monument to Blount’s power as an event-destination, they said.
