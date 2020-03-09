Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are recruiting volunteers to adopt trails across the park’s 848 miles of maintained walking paths.
The park needs volunteers to hike at least one designated trail four times per year and submit a report on their findings, the park announced in a press release.
Information provided is critical in helping trail maintenance staff better prioritize work, the release states.
Through this coordinated effort the park can better ensure trails remain accessible for visitors and that trail-side resources are protected.
No experience is required, but prospective volunteers should be comfortable hiking in the backcountry and enjoy interaction with visitors.
Interested volunteers have to attend a three-hour training that includes information on how the park maintains trails, how to report information on relevant trail needs and how to instill “leave no trace” practices while hiking.
Training opportunities will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Oconaluftee Visitor Center near Cherokee, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 28, or at Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg on Saturday, April 11.
Interested Blount residents can contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe by phone at 828-497-1949 or email adam_mon roe@nps.gov to register for a training.
For information about the Trails Forever initiative and the ongoing partnership with Friends of the Smokies to improve many of the park’s most heavily trafficked trails, visit friendsofthesmokies.org/trailsforever for additional volunteer opportunities.
