Great Smoky Mountains Association has contributed $300,000 to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in support of a $2.5 million project to replace the park’s radio communications system.
The new radio system will allow the park to improve and expand communications with its surrounding gateway communities, which is crucial during emergencies — including severe weather and search-and-rescue operations.
This contribution was made possible thanks to visitors of the park’s eight retail stores, which are operated by GSMA, a nonprofit partner of the park. Each time items are purchased at any of the visitor center stores throughout the Smokies, patrons are presented the option to round up their totals or add an extra dollar to support the national park through GSMA’s register donation program. For years, customers have been faithfully rounding up their purchases, and GSMA has collected these donations into a fund for the park.
The register donation program was initiated in 2016, when GSMA staff realized that most customers were paying by credit card rather than with cash. GSMA seized the opportunity to engage its customers in supporting the park through a convenient electronic option that now typically adds up to at least $150,000 per year. These funds are then made available to the park to help pay for any interpretation, research, or preservation needs.
“This grassroots fundraising effort reminds me of one of the many stories about the park’s founding, when school children were encouraged to ‘pledge their pennies’ in support of purchasing land to create the park,” said Laurel Rematore, chief executive officer of GSMA. “Contributing in this simple way is part of the Smokies’ origin story. And now, several generations later, park lovers are continuing the tradition of pooling their pennies to create a large sum of support.”
The register donation contribution, supplementing the major support from Friends of the Smokies, allowed the National Park Service to match federal funding and meet the total needed for this project.
“We are so grateful for the support of our partners and donors who helped us secure the necessary funds to make these critical infrastructure improvements,” said Alan Sumeriski, acting superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the scientific, historical, and interpretive activities of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by providing educational products and services to park visitors. Since its creation in 1953, GSMA has provided more than $47 million in assistance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The nonprofit organization was founded to support the scientific, historical, and interpretive activities of the Smokies by providing educational products and services to park visitors.
