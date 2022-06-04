Evelyn Lewicki-McMahon, 10, and Paige Tannhauser, 9, examine a crayfish, commonly called a crawdad in these mountains, during a group exploration of a stream at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont open house Friday. The nonprofit has been connecting people with nature for more than half a century in partnership with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Trevor (from left), 6, Miles, 4, and Summer Tannhauser flip river rocks to discover what may live in a tiny, hidden world during an open house Friday at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. Teacher naturalists guided the exploration, as they do in multiple programs at the nonprofit, which has been connecting people with nature for more than half a century.
An extended family including more than cousins visited the open house Friday at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. The group stopped by the display of naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales and Dexter the owl. Dexter suffered an injury to a wing and can no longer survive in the wild. He is cared for and appears at events to help promote an appreciation and familiarity of wild animals.
Teacher naturalist Wren Logan (from left) guides Hudson Grey, 8, and Liz Sims through using material found in the Middle Prong of the Little River as face paint, during an open house Friday at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Tremont teacher naturalist Wren Logan wears face paint from materials found in nature while looking through a microscope to identify a creature. Logan led visitors in stream exploration at Friday’s open house at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont often visit the Middle Prong of the Little River in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. During Tremont programs youths and adults explore the area with teacher naturalists, an education opportunity along with a day of playing in a cool mountain stream. This set of cascades sits between a calm area where Tremont visitors can search the stream for interesting things, and a popular swimming hole in the background of the photo.
Evelyn Lewicki-McMahon, 10, and Paige Tannhauser, 9, examine a crayfish, commonly called a crawdad in these mountains, during a group exploration of a stream at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont open house Friday. The nonprofit has been connecting people with nature for more than half a century in partnership with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Trevor (from left), 6, Miles, 4, and Summer Tannhauser flip river rocks to discover what may live in a tiny, hidden world during an open house Friday at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. Teacher naturalists guided the exploration, as they do in multiple programs at the nonprofit, which has been connecting people with nature for more than half a century.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
An extended family including more than cousins visited the open house Friday at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. The group stopped by the display of naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales and Dexter the owl. Dexter suffered an injury to a wing and can no longer survive in the wild. He is cared for and appears at events to help promote an appreciation and familiarity of wild animals.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Natural historian Stephen Lyn Bales brought his owl, Dexter, to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont open house on Friday.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Teacher naturalist Wren Logan (from left) guides Hudson Grey, 8, and Liz Sims through using material found in the Middle Prong of the Little River as face paint, during an open house Friday at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Tremont teacher naturalist Wren Logan wears face paint from materials found in nature while looking through a microscope to identify a creature. Logan led visitors in stream exploration at Friday’s open house at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont often visit the Middle Prong of the Little River in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. During Tremont programs youths and adults explore the area with teacher naturalists, an education opportunity along with a day of playing in a cool mountain stream. This set of cascades sits between a calm area where Tremont visitors can search the stream for interesting things, and a popular swimming hole in the background of the photo.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont campus in the national park has several meeting areas, including the Council House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.