Liz Hall has been selected as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s emergency manager.
In the new position, Hall will coordinate emergency medical response and search and rescue operations with first responders inside the park and with outside local emergency services agencies. She also will lead preventive safety efforts such as providing safety information to hikers.
Hall served in the emergency services office at Yellowstone National Park since 2017. She also served as backcountry ranger at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway, Alaska.
