Call it awesome illumination.
The Smoky Mountains’ annual synchronous firefly display is indeed one of the marvels of Mother Nature. It takes place once the tiny creatures emerge from the larval stage and occurs at approximately the same time each year — generally between late May and early June, depending on air temperatures, days above freezing temperatures and the moisture of the soil.
This year’s official viewing opportunity, hosted by Smoky Mountains National Park, will take place at Elkmont Campground beginning Friday, June 3 through Friday, June 10.
Not surprisingly, the fireflies’ stunning display has become a much anticipated annual event. It attracts literally thousands of visitors who gather in an area near Elkmont to observe the natural phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes in unison with seemingly choreographed precision. However due to the popularity of that display, access to the Elkmont area has had to be limited during the eight days of peak activity in order to reduce traffic congestion and provide a safe viewing experience that effectively minimizes any disturbance that might intrude on the fireflies during the peak mating period.
As a result, auto access to the area is available only to those that win a lottery the park provides.
“We’ve been managing access to the Elkmont Campground area since 2006 due to the overwhelming crowds of people flocking to the site to view the synchronous fireflies,” said Dana Soehn, Great Smoky Mountain National Park Management Assistant/Public Affairs, whose tenure in the park goes back 33 years. “We have tried a variety of systems to manage access, including just closing the site to incoming traffic due to lack of parking, shuttling visitors to the site from Sugarlands Visitor Center where parking is available after the facility closes for the evening, and allowing a limited amount of motorists to park directly on site at Elkmont through managed access.”
Soehn said that the pandemic forced a change in their procedure. “Pre-COVID, our most recent system involved shuttling people who won the lottery for parking passes from Sugarlands Visitor Center directly to Elkmont. That system allowed us to park up to 224 cars — with 224 passes — each evening at Sugarlands, but there were some drawbacks in the visitor experience. Participants had to wait in long lines to load into the shuttle buses at the beginning of the night and wait for up to an hour. And, then after the viewing opportunity, they had to repeat that process to wait to load into the shuttles for the return trip. Once on site, participants had little opportunity for shelter in the event of rain or inclement weather. Often times, the fireflies will display following a rain event, but the waiting period for visitors on site ranged from uncomfortable to unsafe when lightening and wind were associated with rain events.”
As a result, Soehn said the Park Department made some necessary adjustments. “During the pandemic, we altered our plans and eliminated the crowded lines and shuttle operations to help ensure proper social distancing,” she said. “We closed general access to the Elkmont area in the evening hours and then turned the access road into a parking area, which enabled participants to park directly on site at the viewing location. This also provided important shelter during inclement weather, as people can return to their cars for safety while on site. Providing on-site parking decreases the number of vehicle passes we can offer to the public, but we learned through this process that we could offer a far more safe and enjoyable opportunity.”
A total of 800 vehicle passes — 100 passes per night — will be issued through the lottery process. Like any lottery, it’s a matter of luck. Soehn said that last year, 24,000 households applied for the passes.
“Depending on how many campers walk to the viewing location each night, generally about 500 to 1,000 people per night experience the fireflies,” Soehn said. “We manage the opportunity for eight nights during the predicted peak viewing period.”
The number of passes issued each day is based on parking capacity and the ability to safely accommodate a large number of viewers on site, while minimizing resource impacts. The lottery system uses a randomized computer drawing to select applications. All lottery applicants will be charged a $1 application fee. Successful applicants will automatically be awarded parking passes and a $24 reservation fee will be charged to the same credit or debit card used for the application fee. The $24 reservation fee covers the cost of awarding the passes, on-site portable restrooms, supplies, and nightly personnel costs for managing the viewing opportunity at Elkmont.
Parking passes are non-refundable, non-transferable, and good only for the date issued. There is a limit of one lottery application per household per season.
All lottery applicants will be notified by e-mail by May 13 whether they were successful or not. Each vehicle pass provides admission for parking directly at the Elkmont viewing location for one passenger vehicle with a maximum of seven occupants. During the application process, lottery applicants may enter two possible dates to participate in the viewing opportunity over the eight-day period.
During the viewing period, access to Elkmont is restricted after 4:00 p.m. to passenger vehicles with a parking pass, registered campers staying at the Elkmont Campground, or backcountry campers with a valid permit. Visitors are not allowed to walk or ride bicycles on the Elkmont entrance road or Jakes Creek Road after 4:00 p.m. due to safety concerns. Overnight parking at Little River Trailhead, Jakes Creek Trailhead, or the Appalachian Clubhouse is not allowed without a valid backcountry permit for backcountry campsites associated with these trailheads.
Those who wish to take their chances elsewhere without interring the lottery may be able to seek out areas of similar elevation and forest types to the Elkmont area.
“Synchronous fireflies occur throughout the region,” Soehn said. “However there aren’t areas with adequate, durable surfaces for parking and access to accommodate large crowds.”
For those that attend, regardless of locale, Soehn offered some light show etiquette:
- Off-trail foot traffic and white lighting from flashlights, headlights, and cellphones significantly disrupts the firefly’s synchronous flashing behavior and impair people’s night vision.
- Visitors are highly encouraged to bring their own low powered red lighting and must stay on designated trails or paved surfaces at all times. Red cellophane will also be distributed during the check in. Bins will be located at trailheads to recycle what isn’t used.
- Use a flashlight only when walking to a viewing spot. Point the flashlight at the ground.
- Turn off the flashlight on arrival at the designated viewing spot.
- Interior and exterior vehicle lights also impact firefly flashing behavior. Turn off interior lights and only return to your vehicle when you and your party are ready to depart the viewing area.
