Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hiring for maintenance positions in Townsend and other locations, a Monday press release states.
The park is looking to fill facility management operations positions at three locations: Townsend, Gatlinburg and Cherokee, North Carolina.
Hires will come from local communities, according to the statement, and include carpenters and custodians.
The carpenter position will do construction, rehabilitation and preservation projects on park structures and will be paid $23.45 per hour.
The custodial position will work janitorial and maintenance tasks such as sweeping, cleaning, disinfecting and maintaining park facilities in visitor use areas and administrative areas. It will pay $17.19 per hour.
For applications to qualify, park employment officials are asking for resumes that include relevant work or volunteer experience and contact information — but not a Social Security number.
These will be accepted via email at grsm_jobs@nps.gov through Aug. 31.
