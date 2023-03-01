Parking passes for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park can be purchased in-person through one of three kiosks at Sugarlands Visitor Center, 1420 Fighting Creek Gap Road, Gatlinburg; inside the visitor center or other visitor centers; or at one of four other kiosk locations spread throughout the park.
Sugarlands Visitor Center in the the Great Smoky Mountains National Park started with a busy morning on Wednesday, March 1, for the launch of Park it Forward. Before the center opened, news crews and early-arriving visitors gathered near the newly placed parking-pass kiosks.
At visitor centers or kiosks located throughout the park, guests can purchase one-day and one-week parking tags or an annual pass window cling. Priced at $5, $15 and $40, media representative Emily Davis said 100% of the dollars collected from selling passes will go back to GSMNP in one way or another.
Annual passes must be purchased at visitor centers, but kiosks are open 24/7 for daily and weekly tags. Visitors in planning can also purchase daily or weekly passes online at recreation.gov with access to a printer.
“We know that this is a big change for everybody,” Davis said. “And there will be some education and a learning curve for everybody: our visitors, our communities and even our employees ... This is what we need to help move the park forward and protect it and enhance the visitor experience.”
No taxes are taken from profits, and Davis said GSMNP officials are estimating the program to generate up to $7 million this year.
Paid parking isn’t intended to turn guests away. As the most visited national park in the country, additional funds will help upkeep and protect park lands by affording additional resources and employees — rangers, first responders and trail custodians.
Similar to sentiment regarding paid parking, Davis said when GSMNP announced fees would be implemented for overnight backcountry camping people felt participation would drop. But it actually increased, she said.
“We know that park visitation fluctuates year to year for any number of reasons,” Davis said. “We’re also encouraged by the number of parking tags that we’ve already sold.”
Management and program analyst Kendra Straub said before Wednesday morning over 12,000 people had already purchased annual passes through Great Smoky Mountains Association, who started selling on Jan. 17.
Daily and weekly parking pass sales opened online Feb. 21, and Straub said about 1,500 had sold. Until Wednesday morning, kiosks weren’t operational and visitor centers weren’t yet equipped for sales.
“And we’re just watching as sales tick in through the automated fee machines,” Straub said.
