Great Smoky Mountains National Park has picked Stephanie F. Kyriazis as its deputy chief of resource education.
Kyriazis most recently served as the chief of interpretation and education for Marsh-Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park in Woodstock, Vermont, and Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish, New Hampshire.
Her work focused on expanding recreational opportunities and cultivating community partnerships. She also has led science communication workshops, participated in extensive facilitation training and supported evaluation of regional teacher professional development programs.
In the spring 2019, Kyriazis served in a three-month detail as acting chief of resource education at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
She has worked with the National Park Service for 15 years.
