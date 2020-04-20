Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking public feedback for multiple transportation and recreation planning efforts that will address visitor access, safety transportation and recreation.
The subjects of the feedback are Foothills Parkway, Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Spur and Metcalf Bottoms area in the Sevier County portion of the park.
The four planning efforts include the Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail Network Feasibility Study, the Metcalf Bottoms Access Improvements Feasibility Study, the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Spur Safety Improvements Planning and the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Spur Greenway Feasibility Study.
The civic engagement period for the four projects is open for public comment until May 22. After considering input received during that period, the park will develop a range of concepts and preliminary alternatives for each project and determine if it is appropriate to move forward with the National Environmental Policy Act process.
Visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GRSM for more information and to submit comments. Comments also may be submitted through the mail to Transportation and Recreation Planning Projects, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 107 Headquarters Road, Gatlinburg, Tenn., 37738.
