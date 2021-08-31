The Great Smoky Mountains National Park staff are hosting a number of volunteer workdays this month.
A Tuesday press release from the park states volunteers will be led by experienced park staff as they work to preserve trails throughout the park.
"Volunteers will help repair erosion control features, cut back overgrown vegetation, and perform general trail tread maintenance on sections of trail," the press release stated.
Volunteers are advised that they "must be able to safely hike while carrying tools up to four miles per day and be prepared to perform strenuous, manual labor."
Workdays on the Tennessee side of the Smokies will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 9. Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age and any volunteer under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pre-registration is required as space will be limited.
For more details or to register to volunteer, contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.