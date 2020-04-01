The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will stay closed until April 30 with only Foothills Parkway and the Spur remaining open to motorists.
Officials announced in a statement Wednesday it is extending the closure in response to executive orders from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee encouraging communities around the park to stay at home.
“While park managers are prepared to act to reopen as quickly as conditions allow, the park is likely to remain closed at least through April 30,” the statement said.
The original closure only lasted through April 6.
All access to the park, including trails campgrounds and roads is restricted until the park decides to resume operations.
