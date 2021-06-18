The Greenback Castle has been called many things: an oddity, a unique structure built of found materials, a quirky place with the reputation of being haunted. But for its builder, Floyd “Junior” Banks, it’s a living sermon on the end times as predicted in the Bible, and he’s a latter-day prophet warning people of the upcoming destruction while there’s still time to save their souls.
Banks, who calls the castle “Fortress of Faith” after a visitor coined the term years ago, is as colorful as the structure he started building almost three decades earlier from discarded materials he found or were donated by friends. Now 75 and with a mane of white hair and an urgency to spread the gospel message, Banks continues to add onto the castle and generously gives away toys — also found or donated — as well as produce he grows on the grounds. In addition to the cabbages and cucumbers in the castle’s garden, Banks has planted blueberry bushes all around the castle.
“I love seeing the little kids picking the blueberries,” he said, adding that visitors are free to take what they like. “I put a pantry up there,” Banks said. “I’ve got a little sign, ‘Castle Pantry, free food.’ I just do anything I can for people.”
In the past year, almost 7,000 visitors have toured the castle, Banks said. “When you look at the visitors’ book, they’s one page that’s got nine out-of-state cars on it. That’s a record. That’s the most cars from out of state that’s been on one page.”
Some international visitors, from Russia, Canada and even the Ukraine, have been logged into the book, he said.
No admission fee is charged, but a donation box is set up for those who want to help out.
The building
The building itself spans more than 200 feet and is 25 feet high. It contains more than 30 rooms, some with a roof, some without. Visitors will see walls built of bottles and mortar in addition to those of cinderblocks and brick, plus an eclectic and unexpected mix of materials, including more than 40,000 marbles, arrowheads and seashells — whatever Banks could use. One of the rooms has thrones made of red brick where Banks invites visitors to be king or queen for awhile.
He has hand-drawn his interpretation of Egyptian hieroglyphics — but he said where he adds words copied from encyclopedias, he scrambles the letters so there will be no unwitting homage paid to false gods. “We don’t need that there,” he said.
Cartoon figures, including Bart Simpson, also are depicted.
Visitors are advised to enter at their own risk, and the castle closes at dark, both for safety’s sake and to discourage vandals.
“I’m a one-man crew, and you’ll see a lot of trash around the buildings,” Banks said. “People don’t pay no attention to that because the castle’s so beautiful. Somebody said, ‘Let me come in here and clean this place up,’ but I said, ‘Here’s the thing. If you throw my trash away, I ain’t gonna have nothing to build with!’”
The castle has received attention from groups such as bands, paranormal investigators and filmmakers. Banks is fine with that; anything that will pique the public’s attention and bring them to the castle to hear the message is a blessing in his eyes.
The message
Banks spends from six to nine hours a day on the castle grounds, working on the building, keeping up the garden, mowing the grounds and greeting visitors. He has some help with the mowing and gardening from family and friends, but he’s the sole caretaker for this House of the Almighty and accepts sole responsibility for sharing the gospel both in spoken word and visually. Hand-lettered signs proclaim the message, golf balls spell out “Jesus Christ is King” and crosses liberally depicted both inside and outside the castle walls underscore Banks’ conviction that the time for Christ’s return is nigh.
Banks also speaks of images that began to appear on the castle’s walls in 2003, drawn, he believes, by a divine hand.
“Pictures are popping up everywhere,” he said, including one that he believes predicted the COVID-19 pandemic. “This picture popped up four years ago,” he said. “That building knew about the virus, but Christ wouldn’t let me interpret it then.” Banks described the image as showing an older Asian man with mouth wide open, cheeks puffed out and lungs expanded. Around his face is an elderly man with a straw in his mouth. His interpretation is that a worldwide catastrophic event would arise in an Asian country, spread by mouth and affect the lungs. The elderly man is interpreted as having older people most affected, and the straw in his mouth shows that he’s relaxed, meaning that people would be taken unaware.
Another of the images depicts a dog with donkey ears with his rear end pressed against Jesus’ chest. Banks interprets this to mean that Jesus is tired of being “dogged” by a “stubborn, unbelieving world.”
Banks said anything scratched out with a nail on the wall is his doing; the other images simply appear. He has delineated these images with black paint to bring them to the world’s attention. He said, “I’ve counted 22 of them.”
The Fortress of Faith has been shared online. “Do you know there’s, like, 100 videos on the castle on the internet?” he asked, then warned, “Don’t pay no attention to a lot of the stuff you see on the internet, because Satan owns a lot of it, but most of it’s good.”
Groundskeeper
Ask him why he had the idea of building a castle and he laughs. “I built it because I wanted to be a king, and to bring in the ladies. You know if you’ve got a castle, you’re going to get some ladies, right?” He said that changed in 2003 when the images began appearing, and the castle was turned over to the Almighty. “Now I’m only the groundskeeper, and I’m glad Christ took it over.”
He points out the display of paperwork on studies done at the castle by several governmental entities that he believes proves God is a scientific fact. “You know He’s always been a Bible fact. A lot of people think that’s a fairy tale, but you can look at them government documents and the things that come up on the wall and things that has happened and going to happen, and you know they’s an Almighty, you know they’s another side of life. Ain’t that something?”
Nonprofit designation
Mary Gregory, a Blount County native now living in Florida, is in the process of applying for nonprofit, 501(3)(c) status for the castle. She’s known Banks since they were children, growing up on neighboring farms in Greenback, and is well acquainted with the work he’s done.
“I told Junior we needed to put the land that the castle is on into a nonprofit so it would be saved,” Gregory said. “If he doesn’t find a way to protect it, it will be gone.”
She pointed out that not only is the structure itself unique in that Banks built it on his own with scavenged materials, it also serves a bigger purpose.
“I just see that the root purpose of that building is to try to get people to look beyond what everyday life is about and look at the bigger issues of life, like God and religion,” she said. “I would hate to see it go away, especially now that anything to do with spirituality is being pushed aside.”
Gregory, who has helped several Blount County organizations such as the Rocky Branch Community Club, Cades Cove Preservation Association and the Blount County Historical Museum obtain nonprofit status, is hoping for several more board members before she files the final paperwork.
“It would be a real shame for the castle to fade away,” Gregory said. “If we can get it into a nonprofit, then it would be protected.”
