Hundreds lined the streets of downtown Greenback to see classic cars, fire trucks and horses make their way through a parade route during the town’s Independence Day celebration Saturday.
Showing American spirit, a large American flag hung from an extended ladder of a fire truck, and parade participants passed under Old Glory during the hot and humid celebration.
Rosetta McLaughlin and Ami Anderson walked under the flag while on the Greenback Rescue Squad’s float.
It was the third year that McLaughlin has been in the parade, and she enjoyed her trek despite noticing attendance was lower compared to prior years.
“It’s hot, but it’s great,” McLaughlin said.
To help participants beat the heat, Greenback Memorial Baptist Church hosted a booth handing out free waters and popsicles.
Siblings Eloise Elliott, 4, and Rigby Elliott, 3, enjoyed the parade by searching the streets for stray candy thrown from floats.
Their mother, Bailee Elliott, said the family comes to the festival every year, and she was concerned that the festivities may have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been checking Facebook to make sure it would still happen,” Bailee Elliott said.
Even event organizers were unsure they could host the festivities when on Monday, June 29, Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency until the end of August. Organizers then looked to Lenoir City, which decided to carry on with its annual festival, and Greenback followed suit.
Plenty of attendees were thrilled with that decision.
The crowd was likely the largest gathering in Loudon County since the pandemic canceled almost all large gatherings since March.
Carol Breeden grew up in Greenback and watched the parade with her husband, Leroy, while they took turns holding their lap dog Katie.
The couple now lives in Maryville. While they enjoy seeing the classic cars and horses showcased in the parade, the Breedens drive to Greenback each year for the social connections.
“We get to see all of our friends and neighbors,” Carol Breeden said.
