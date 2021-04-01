A Greenback man was booked into the Blount County jail Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a family during a road rage incident.
Zachary Tanner Starritt, 22, Deer Cove Road, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:50 p.m. March 31 and charged with five counts of aggravated assault.
He was being held on bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an APD officer at approximately 6:12 p.m. responded to the Louisville Road-U.S. Highway 129 Bypass area after a University of Tennessee Police officer requested emergency help.
The university officer said he saw Starritt hold a handgun out of his vehicle and point it at a Dodge Journey, the report states. The officer kept both vehicles there while awaiting help.
A family of five, including children ages 10, 12 and 14, was inside the Dodge Journey. The 36-year-old father told the APD officer that after he changed lanes in front of Starritt’s vehicle, using his turn signal, Starritt pulled up beside him and pointed a handgun at him and his family.
Starritt then pulled in front of the family’s vehicle, and the father was afraid Starritt would start shooting into their vehicle, he said.
“(The father) was visibly upset, and was shaking and distraught,” the report states. “It was apparent (the father) had feared for his life and for his family’s life.”
Starritt admitted he showed the handgun, saying he did so because he was upset and claiming the father cut him off, the report states. He also admitted the handgun was in his vehicle’s center console, the report states, and the officer found a .45-caliber Rock Island 1911 handgun there; eight bullets were in the magazine, but there was not one in the chamber.
The officer obtained five warrants, one for each family member, on aggravated assault charges against Starritt.
