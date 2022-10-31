Alcoa Police officers arrested a Greenback man Saturday, Oct. 29 after he was allegedly found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with non-functional license plate lights at 9:04 p.m. Oct. 29 and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Joshua David Jackson. Jackson, 35, appeared to be panicked and nervous. According to a police report, officers observed brass knuckles and a handgun lying behind the driver’s seat and had Jackson exit the vehicle before conducting a pat down search of his person. Officers also asked for permission to conduct a search of his vehicle, which he denied, leading the officers to request a K-9 officer to respond to the scene.
Officers obtained permission from Jackson to clear his weapon, during which time they allegedly found a second handgun in the driver’s side door pocket and observed an unlabeled pill bottle next to it. Both firearms were loaded with a round in the chamber.
A K-9 officer from the Maryville Police Department responded to the scene and ran their partner around the car, resulting in a positive alert. Officers searched Jackson’s vehicle and allegedly found a pair of methamphetamine pipes and a bag of suspected methamphetamine. Officers also allegedly found a pair of bags containing “a large amount” of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.
Jackson, Thompson Bridge Road, Greenback, was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 11:38 p.m. Oct. 29 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine with the intent to resell and two counts of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $55,000 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.