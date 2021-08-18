A Blount County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a man in Greenback for allegedly wrecking into a vehicle while drunk and falsely claiming his mother was driving.
The deputy wrote in the incident report that the offender, Roger Perry, threatened him, spoke with vulgarity and soiled the backseat of his cruiser twice after being detained.
Perry, 51, was arrested and charged with two counts of false reports and driving under the influence. He was being held at Blount County jail on an $8,000 bond.
The victim, Ronald Headrick, 73, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for a suspected minor injury. According to the report, Perry drove his truck into the driver’s side of Headrick’s car in front of his house on Meadow Road, Greenback.
When the deputy arrived, he separately spoke with Perry and his mother, who both live at the house. She told the deputy that she was driving and didn’t see the other car as she pulled out of the driveway. The report noted that she appeared nervous and confused when the deputy told her other witnesses said a man was driving the truck.
The deputy spoke with Perry afterward and reported smelling alcohol on his breath. He also noted that Perry’s speech was slurred and mumbled, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was unable to stand still.
The deputy reported Perry was acting confused. He sometimes agreed with the deputy that he was driving, and at other times denied it and stated he didn’t know what happened.
According to the report, after informing Perry’s mother that she could be convicted of a felony if found to be dishonest, she confirmed with the deputy that Perry was driving. She was unaware of how much he drank but said he had been drinking.
Perry refused a standard field sobriety test on the notion that it was unnecessary since he had not been driving. The deputy handcuffed him and took him into custody.
While in the cruiser and at the hospital, the deputy reported that Perry was repeatedly vulgar and rude to him, security, nurses and the phlebotomist taking his blood to test for alcohol.
