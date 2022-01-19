Investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force arrested an 18-year-old Greenback man, charging him with intent to resell three different types of drugs, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Greenback resident Jaron King, 18, was charged with delivery and possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms with intent to resell, possession of marijuana and LSD with intent to resell and possession of firearms during the commission of a dangerous felony. He was arrested on the afternoon of Jan. 18.
Investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force — which includes personnel from the Maryville Police Department, Alcoa Police Department and Blount County Sheriff’s Office — served a search warrant at King’s Cloyds Church Road residence.
According to Blount County Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant, the warrant came as a result of a months-long investigation by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force into the distribution of marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs within Blount County.
During the search, law enforcement allegedly seized two handguns, five pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of ecstasy, 415 grams of mushrooms, 604 THC vape cartridges, 1,000 hits of LSD and a large, but unspecified, amount of THC wax.
He was released on a $75,000 bond, pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force’s investigation is ongoing.
