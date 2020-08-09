The Greenback School valedictorian for 2020 was Alyssa Matthews and the salutatorian was Grace Shockley.
Matthews is the daughter of Randy and El Matthews.
She was a Greenback cheerleader, chaired the Prom Finance Committee, served on the yearbook staff and was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America.
She is the recipient of the Dean's Scholarship from East Tennessee State University, where she will study radiologic science.
Shockley is the daughter of Lon and Joy Shockley.
She has served as captain of her softball team, assistant editor of the school yearbook, president of HOSA, class president, and football manager and athletic trainer.
Shockley is a four-time Daily Times Academic Award recipient. She is a peer tutor, a member of Young Life and Greenback Memorial Baptist Church Youth Group and Music Ministry. She also was the representative for the Distinguished Young Women of Loudon County.
She will attend Lee University to study political science with a minor in Spanish. Shockley received the Hope Scholarship, Lee University Presidential and Centennial Scholarship, Lee University LEAP Scholarship, Distinguished Young Women of America Scholarship, Arconic Scholarship, James Leonard Jenkins Scholarship, Loudon County Education Foundation and Loudon County Chamber of Commerce scholarships.
