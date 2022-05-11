Greenback School's Class of 2022 has two valedictorians, Amber Hall and Audrey Presley, and two salutatorians, Alek Perry and Lily Sampley.
Hall was on the yearbook staff and a member of Beta Club. She is undecided on a major but plans to attend Pellissippi State Community College and then transfer to a four-year university.
Hall is the daughter of Jim and Emily Hall.
Presley was a member of the soccer team, yearbook staff, HOSA and Beta Club. She plans to attend Tennessee Technological University, where she will major in human ecology with a focus in family relations and child development.
She has received the University's Presidential Scholarship, the Lori Blankenship Scholarship and the Community Church Scholarship.
Presley is the daughter or Sheldon and Wendy Presley.
Perry was a member of both the wrestling and soccer teams. He plans to attend Pellissippi State Community College and major in mechanical engineering.
Perry is the son of Marcia and Eric McKenzie.
Sampley was a member of the band, volleyball team and Beta Club. She plans to attend Pellissippi State and major in sociology.
She has been awarded the James Leonard Jenkins Scholarship.
Sampley is the daughter of Kelly and Byron Davenport, and Sam and Carol Sampley.
Greenback's graduation is scheduled for May 13 at the Loudon Amphitheater.
