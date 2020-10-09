Greenback School, with an enrollment of about 600, has four active COVID-19 cases as it heads into fall break next week, Oct. 12-16.
Those cases bring the total to six since classes resumed nine weeks ago, according to Matthew Tinker, high school supervisor for Loudon County Public Schools.
Citing privacy concerns, he declined to say how many cases were students and how many employees at the school, which serves kindergarten through grade 12.
“Unfortunately we have had a couple of athletes taken out by quarantine or a positive case,” Tinker told The Daily Times on Friday, Oct. 9, the second time in three weeks a Greenback football game was canceled.
Greenback called off its Sept 25 game with Lenoir City, had a bye week and then canceled the Oct. 9 game against Coalfield.
On Oct. 16 Greenback is scheduled to play Harriman. “Hopefully we’ll get some players back from the ones that are quarantined,” Tinker said.
Individual Greenback athletes have been unable to participate in other sports because of COVID concerns.
Data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows 46 new coronavirus cases in Loudon County children ages 5-18 over the past three weeks. The total number of cases recorded in that age group rose from 115 on Sept. 18 to 161 on Oct. 9. That was up from 103 on Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.