Greenback School's Class of 2021 has two valedictorians, Allison Morehouse and Betsy Tiller, and salutatorian Madi Griffeth.
Morehouse was captain of the Last Lap Ranch Western IEQ equestrian team, president of the BETA Club, senior class secretary, a member of FBLA, a four-time Daily Times Academic Award recipient, and a member of the National Reining Horse Association, competing with GT Performance Horses.
She is the recipient of the Essity North American Scholarship and the Dean Scholarship at Berry College in Rome, Georgia, where she will study business administration and has signed to be a part of the Western Equestrian Team.
Allison is the daughter of Coleen Thompson and Steve Morehouse.
Tiller was a member of the soccer and basketball teams and a part of the Praise Band at Greenback Presbyterian Church.
She will attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in the Arts and Science Exploratory Program. She received the Helen Kerr Scholarship and the Loudon County Distinguished Young Women’s Self Expression Scholarship.
Betsy is the daughter of Kelly and Todd Tiller.
Griffeth was a member of BETA Club, Talent Search and the student youth group at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. She will attend Pellissippi State Community College to study elementary education.
Madi is the daughter of Kelly McCarter and Matt Griffeth.
Greenback's graduation is scheduled for May 14 at the Loudon Amphitheater.
