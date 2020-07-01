Even in the face of major social changes brought about by COVID-19, the city of Greenback is plowing forward with its iconic Fourth of July parade — an event some say will be especially memorable this year.
One of a handful of celebrations in 2020, Greenback’s Independence Day parade set for Saturday is expected to bring people from out of county and out of state to celebrate with family and friends.
It also will be one of the first large outdoor celebrations in the area since March.
Like any event after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the U.S., the parade, which begins at 2 p.m. with the lineup an hour earlier, has faced uncertainty in the weeks leading up to Independence Day.
City Event Coordinator Wendy Tittsworth said things were up in the air as recently as Monday, when Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency until the end of August.
“Yesterday I checked with Lenoir City and Loudon (County) to see if they’re still doing their parades,” Tittsworth said Tuesday. When both said they were still moving forward, Greenback decided it would do the same.
Losing the parade would mean missing out on something more than an annual festival, Tittsworth said. “A lot of people use the ... parade kind of like a homecoming for our town.” When people “come home” to Greenback once a year, she said, it’s almost always during the Fourth of July period.
“Last year’s parade was unreal,” Greenback Mayor Dewayne Birchfield said, agreeing with Tittwsworth that having a venue to come together after months of social separation is important.
“It’s going to be like a family reunion,” Birchfield said Tuesday. “It will be good for them. People have been cooped up. It gives them a little bit of hope.”
He’s in his second year as mayor and said he feels the event has grown since he took office.
Both Birchfield and Tittsworth emphasized the importance of being safe, however — the mayor even taking to Facebook early Wednesday to explain how people could keep the virus from potentially spreading at the parade.
Both advised people with COVD-19 symptoms or anyone who has been exposed to stay home, and adding that those with compromised immune systems should wear a mask.
“We’re asking people to do a lot more flag waving and a lot less hand shaking,” Tittsworth said.
The event will have “sanitation stations” across the town, she added, and though the resources to do detailed crowd control aren’t immediately available, the Greenback Rescue Squad will handle parking and fireworks.
Leaders also said they hope attendees will step up and do its part to sanitize and social distance since the event is more than just a parade: It’s become a small festival.
Food and dessert trucks will make an appearance. A holiday market will be set up at the Greenback Depot, and the fireworks show will be at 9:30 p.m.
Community members are getting involved too — not just by marching in the parade, but by being generous neighbors.
Greenback First Presbyterian Pastor Nick Perkins said people are invited to watch the parade from the church’s pavilion, where members will hand out free hot dogs.
The parade embodies small-town America, Perkins said. “It’s fun because the requirement for getting into the parade is lining up on time. You get everything from beautiful classic cars to floats to groups of people marching with Cub Scouts or their church to just a guy on an old tractor.”
With everything that’s gone on since March, Perkins said, people are looking for a chance to get outside and “feel a little normal” for an afternoon.
The past few months have not been easy for Greenback residents.
“That’s been my biggest observation,” Perkins explained. “Someone who I see one day seems like they’re coping well; maybe three, four days later, they’re feeling overwhelmed. ... As a pastor, you know the people in your congregation who are more fragile. It doesn’t seem to matter much: The ones who aren’t the fragile ones have their bad days, too.”
Tittsworth, who has been preparing for the day for nearly a month and a half, explained that the desire to get out and be part of the community could make 2020’s parade even bigger than last year’s.
“When people are allowed to be outside, they feel safer as a whole,” she said. “We expect a pretty big crowd. ... Even with COVID going on, the need to get out and do something will outweigh the fear.”
