Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Greenbrier area will be temporarily closed to drivers and pedestrians at Greenbrier Ranger Station through April 23.
The closure area has been expanded because visitors went beyond the picnic area into the construction zone: This poses an unacceptable safety risk to visitors and workers, park officials said in a press release.
Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Grapeyard Ridge Trail, backcountry campsite 31, backcountry campsite 32 and all paths along the Greenbrier Road also will be closed to visitor use until construction is finished.
Old Settlers and Brushy Mountain trails will continue to be open, but hikers can’t access these from the Greenbrier area during the closure and should plan their routes carefully.
For more information about this work, visitors can check the park’s website at nps.gov/grsm/learn/news/greenbrier-road-sections-temporarily-closed-for-bridge-replacement.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.