The Greenbrier area will remain closed beyond the Greenbrier Ranger Station to all motorists and pedestrians through May 15, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced in a Thursday news release.
Repairs there were expected wrap by April 23, but construction material availability has delayed the project, the release states.
"Unfortunately, this project has been impacted by supply chain delays for construction materials," Acting Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski said. "We have experienced significant delays in securing both lumber and steel needed to complete the project."
Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Grapeyard Ridge Trail, Backcountry Campsite 31, Backcountry Campsite 32 and all manways along Greenbrier Road also will be closed.
The Old Settlers and Brushy Mountain trails will continue to be open, but hikers cannot access them from the Greenbrier area during the closure and should plan their routes carefully, the park advises.
