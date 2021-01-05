Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Tuesday that Greenbrier and Ramsey Prong roads will be closed to all motorists and pedestrians Jan. 11 through March 26 for the replacement of the Ramsey Prong Road bridge.
During the closure, the Greenbrier picnic area will remain open. Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail and Backcountry Campsite 31 will be closed due to lack of access to the trailheads. Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain and Grapeyard Ridge trails will remain open, but hikers will not have access to the Greenbrier area.
