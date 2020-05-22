Greenville, S.C. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward and the Crime Stoppers of Greenville is offering an additional reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who may be hiding in the Smoky Mountains and is wanted by the South Carolina’s Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree murder.
Ryan Dusha Kedar, 49, may be staying for brief periods in the mountains of Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky or Virginia, according to a press release from the Marshals Service. Kedar enjoys camping and hiking, and is known to have visited numerous state and national parks, the release states.
Kedar is accused of killing Mark Jermon, 58, at Herdklotz Park in Greenville on Feb. 26.
Police believe Kedar conducted extensive research into locations around Brevard and Asheville, North Carolina, and purchased a used car in the Greenville area, possibly looking for a private seller to avoid having to register the vehicle.
Days after the shooting, investigators found Kedar’s SUV abandoned off South Buckhorn Road near Paris Mountain State Park in South Carolina.
More than 100 law enforcement officers searched the park that weekend but couldn’t find the suspect.
The U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is working with investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in the search.
Police ask anyone with information on Kedar’s whereabouts to call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Tips also may be submitted via the USMS Tips application.
