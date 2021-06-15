City of Maryville Engineering and Public Works will close the greenway trail at Montvale Road on Thursday, June 17, to prepare for bridge replacement in the near future, the city announced this week.
Pedestrians will be able to walk from Willow Drive to the bridge but will not be able to pass over the bridge.
Trail users on the U.S. Highway 321 side will not be able to access the trail from the bridge, officials said.
Crews will put up closure signs.
Once installed, the bridge replacement program on the Montgomery Lane to Montvale Road section of the greenway will be complete.
For more information, residents can call 865-273-3302.
