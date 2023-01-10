Plans for a green-focused development near the Blount County Courthouse are taking shape. In 2019, land owner James Tomiczek took his idea public and started working through official steps with the city of Maryville.
On Monday, Jan. 9, Tomiczek requested a formal signature from the Downtown Design Review Board — a sub-committee of the Maryville Planning Commission — nodding approval for the master plan of his development. DDRB’s approval will be verified by the planning commission before plans can move forward.
During the meeting, he also announced two businesses have reserved spaces: a pub and boutique.
Named Greenway Village on the master plan, Tomiczek has referred to the project over the years as a personal endeavor. Unlike his other projects near or within downtown Maryville, the village neighbors his home and is a project he’s pulling together without partners.
He owns about 3 acres of property on either side of the city of Maryville’s greenway from Highland Avenue to Cates Street. That stretch of greenway is newer than Tomiczek’s development plans for the area. He encouraged an easement on his property that the city paved into a greenway trail a couple of years ago and will upkeep.
The greenway trail is the core of his development.
During an interview, Tomiczek said 3 acres can look misleading, and a little over 2 acres is what will be developed. The master plan includes nine new buildings, one of which is shown splitting into three different businesses. Offices or residences would be built on second levels of some of the buildings.
While the plan labeled buildings with different types of businesses, Tomiczek said most have varied from the master plan. He added that more than two have reserved spaces but aren’t ready to be publicly announced. He was able to say other food and drink establishments, a dessert place and a breakfast restaurant have shown interest or reserved spaces.
Although plans for Greenway Village went public in 2019, Tomiczek has been working on pulling the development together since before then. He said he started trying to buy property within the former Kizer & Black campus around 2017.
Taking it even further back, he said he and David Black — of Kizer & Black — began theorizing in 2005 or 2006 how they could develop the property they owned around Cates Street. Staff comments for the DDRB meeting state that in July of 2006 demolition was approved by the DDRB for the former Kizer & Black campus at 311 Cates S.t, the heart of Greenway Village.
After initially bringing plans for the village to the city, Tomiczek said he took a step back to complete other projects. Recently, he was able to turn focus back to the village and said interest from businesses spurred plans into motion quicker than he had anticipated.
The property identified as 311 Cates St., a grassy three-quarters of an acre between the title agency and greenway trail and former Kizer & Black campus, will be grounds for the announced clothing boutique and pub. Heart of the village, the master plan shows all but three of the new buildings circling this quad portion of Tomiczek’s property.
Pending approval from the city, Fighting Scot’s Public House will occupy one of the new buildings in the village behind Maryville Title Agency Inc. with a 2,000-square-foot footprint and rooftop space. Partial owner of Fighting Scot’s Tim Signer said in an interview the pub is a partnership between himself and Matt McNaughton.
Signer said the goal of the pub is to be a good community partner and highlight the area’s heritage.
He plans to partner with local breweries and distillers to stock the bar, as well as Maryville College’s brewing and culinary programs. The pub will be food-centric, he added, and will be a family-friendly environment. Drinks from the pub can also be transported around the village and quad area since it’s all one property.
Signer also owns the Casual Pint and is partnering with REO Cheesewagon owner Tina Rhea for Fireside Commons — a food truck park developing beside Little River Trading Company.
Owner of the new clothing boutique, Kylie Pitt, said in an interview her boutique is named Revenge the Label. Now online only, she envisions the storefront a “mom and daughter shopping experience” with contemporary women’s fashion targeting ages 16 to 24.
Pitt said she started the business her freshman year of college by selling personal items from her closet. It grew into unique thrift finds she would sell, then she rebranded and started wholesaling. She hopes the storefront may also include a section for customers to sell her their own personal items, and she continues to sell unique thrift finds.
