After a rewarding seminar “Loss of a Spouse,” the Church of the Cove in Townsend is sponsoring and presenting a 13-week program “GriefShare.” The program begins Sunday Feb. 9, and will last from 2:30-4:30 p.m., at the Highland Manor Inn Conference Center 7766 E Lamar Alexander Parkway.
The GriefShare program exists to provide encouragement, peace and hope for those experiencing a personal loss of a loved one.
The program lets grievers know what they are feeling is normal and by sharing with others their journey for healing begins, the release said. Also, and possibly most important, it helps inform them the grieving process does not have a time limit.
The program is biblically-based, but not denomination-specific.
It is a program not only for believers, but for all who have lost a loved one.
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief” “Grief and Your Relationships” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”
All are welcome. The cost of $15 includes a workbook and snacks. Scholarships are available upon request, if needed.
Those interested may preregister by going online at www.GriefShare.org and enter Townsend’s zip code — 37882 — and click on GriefShare and may contact Anthony Gilliland for more information at 865-742-0527 or by email at tony.gilliland@gmail.com.
