GriefShare will hold a Loss of a Spouse seminar from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Highland Manor Inn Conference Center, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend. Masks are optional.
The seminar will feature video interviews with counselors, grief experts and widowed men and women, as well as time for open discussion. Admission costs $5 and will cover the price of a booklet and a light meal/snack.
Visit griefshare.org to pre-register for the event. Walk-ins also are welcome. Contact Anthony Gilliland at tony.gilliland@gmail.com or 865-742-0527 for more information.
