A group of people have filed a lawsuit against Blount County, a railroad transportation company and an individual, demanding an outlet road from their Greenback property to Cedar Church Lane.
Petitioners Joseph A. Jackson, Melvin W. Jackson, Darryl E. Jackson, Matthew H. Jackson, Wilburn A. Jackson, James A. Jackson and Johnny L. Wilson Jr. on Jan. 6 filed the petition in Blount County Chancery Court against respondents CSX Transportation Inc., Blount County and Sandra Sue Dockery of Tallassee.
Ten total petitioners are listed on the petition, as Wilburn A. Jackson and Johnny L. Wilson Jr. also are cited as acting for the benefit of Mary D. Jackson and Annette J. Sudderth, respectively.
The petitioners, all heirs to a property previously owned by William H. Jackson Jr., are pushing for equitable relief, preferably in the form of adequate “ingress and egress” from the property. They reside in various Tennessee locations including Greenback, Knoxville, Nashville and White Creek.
CSX Transportation is a railroad transportation company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.
The petition states William H. Jackson Jr., on approximately Jan. 10, 2000, had a state-registered land surveyor prepare a survey of the property, dividing it into eight separate lots to be distributed among his eight children as an inheritance.
The lots are divided by a CSX-owned railroad track. Dockery owns a parcel of land on Cedar Church Lane that, on the opposite side as the road, borders petitioner Joseph A. Jackson’s share of the inherited property.
The petition states Blount County “knowingly or not, failed to provide an easement by necessity, or to take some comparable step … across adjacent property fronting on a public road so as to provide the lots with ingress and egress to such public road.”
The petition also claims the county not only failed to require CSX to provide and maintain a safe and efficient outlet for crossing its railroad track, but also didn’t initiate condemnation of a portion of Dockery’s property that would be used as an outlet from the petitioners’ property to and from Cedar Church Lane.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and County Attorney Craig Garrett did not respond to multiple requests for comment by The Daily Times.
The petitioners approached Dockery and asked her to sell a portion of her property to allow for an outlet to Cedar Church Lane “without unreasonably resulting in loss of value or utility of the remainder of the Dockery Property,” the petition states, without clarifying Dockery’s response.
“In fact, such an acquisition could be a roadway eligible for dedication to the Respondent, Blount County,” the petition adds, “for ownership and maintenance by Blount County by which the Respondent, Sandra Sue Dockery, could secure an additional way of ingress and egress to Cedar Church Lane from and along the west boundary line of the Dockery Property.”
Multiple attempts by The Daily Times to contact Dockery were unsuccessful.
The petitioners also contacted CSX multiple times, asking for an “adequate and convenient outlet” over its railroad crossing, but all their requests have been “rebuffed,” according to the petition.
When contacted by The Daily Times, CSX spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman declined comment, citing pending litigation.
The petition states that for a period of time from approximately November 2019 to June 2020, it was impossible to travel over the railroad crossing, except by foot, because CSX didn’t remove construction materials from the crossing.
Petitioner Joseph A. Jackson was forced to move the debris himself, the petition states.
“In fact, had the Petitioner, Joseph A. Jackson, not removed the debris from and around the crossing, the crossing could only be accessed by a tractor,” the petition states. “Today, the crossing cannot be utilized except by a truck or a tractor. Between November 2019 and June 2020, the railroad tracks could not be crossed at all.”
The petition accuses CSX of being “willfully and wantonly malicious and retaliatory” toward the petitioners’ efforts to get the company’s help in constructing a crossing to and from Cedar Church Lane.
The petition makes multiple requests of the court, including forcing Blount County to condemn a 50-foot-wide strip of Dockery’s land to allow petitioners access to Cedar Church Lane, paying Dockery “reasonable compensation” for the condemnation, using the 50-foot-wide strip as a public road owned and maintained by the county, or allowing the petitioners to privately condemn a portion of Dockery’s property themselves.
It also asks the court to compel CSX to construct a crossing “that is safe and easily transverse by common passenger vehicles” for passage from the petitioners’ property to Cedar Church Lane and back. Alternatively, the court would force CSX to pay the cost of condemning Dockery’s land, the suit states.
Finally, the petition requests the court assess and impose punitive damages against CSX “for conduct designed and implemented with malicious intent to cause the Petitioners’ property to be inaccessible via crossing the railroad track … with full knowledge that the Petitioners’ property is otherwise inaccessible.”
