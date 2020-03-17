Blount neighbors are responding to economic and social fallout from the global coronavirus by giving back to the community using food trucks.
RIO Revolution church members announced a plan today, March 17, to hand out 25,000 meals throughout the county starting Wednesday.
Announced through videos shared on social media, the plan is to park food trucks and hand out food from parking lots at the following locations and times:
• Wednesday, March 18, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., RIO Revolution in Maryville
• Friday, March 20, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., The Artistic Bean in Townsend
• Monday, March 23, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., The Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa
• Wednesday, March 25, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., RIO Revolution 411 campus in Greenback
Rio Revolution Pastor Pacer Hepperly said in a phone interview the idea started with a family member who formulated a plan coordinating with food trucks to hand out meals to children and families affected by coronavirus closings.
“It’s just a method that we’re going to try and use to feed kids who don’t have food or resources,” Hepperly said.
Though the outreach program is not exclusively an RIO operation, Hepperly said the church has donated money toward the program and is mobilizing members to respond.
The operation might last until Friday. Leaders of the outreach are still working out details.
This story will be updated with new developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.