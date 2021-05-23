A Prayer Walk for Unity and Support of Asian Americans brought participants from all walks of life to Maryville on Saturday, to demonstrate support and encouragement to groups of people who are targeted because of the color of their skin or religious beliefs.
The walk started at New Providence Presbyterian Church and proceeded down Lamar Alexander Parkway to Shoney’s and ended at the Blount County Courthouse.
The event, put together by Blount County United and the local chapter of the NAACP, is the latest in a series of walks and other events designed to promote unity in the Blount County community.
Blount County United has hosted a Walk Against Racism every year since 2015 — focusing attention on the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement officers across the country.
But Saturday’s walk was a show of support for all those who have been a victim of harassment or hate, in particular members of the Asian American community, who have been the target of a growing number of hate crimes in recent weeks.
Though there have been no reports of attacks on the Asian American community in Blount County, organizers said it was important to those in the community to know that Blount County residents support and appreciate them.
“This is just one more way for BCU and the NAACP to say we support everyone who is a victim of crimes of hate and harassment,” said Robert McCelland — a member of both BCU and the NAACP — before Saturday’s event. “The walk is a way for us to be visibly supportive and also to educate the wider community on the seriousness of the matter.”
