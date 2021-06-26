A convoy of Alcoa’s elected officials and department heads got a firsthand look at one of the city’s crown jewels Friday: its ever-growing network of greenways.
Following the speedy passage of the 2022 fiscal year budget at 11:30 a.m.on Friday, commissioners, planners, utility leads, engineers, police and others ate lunch and then boarded four golf carts.
For about an hour and a half, they rode a winding path through Alcoa from the Municipal Building, near the iconic red pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 129, all the way to the Clayton Homes campus. Most of that trip was on city greenway.
The purpose of the tour was to show off a project that’s been done for almost a year: a nearly 4-mile stretch of greenway between North Wright Road near Meadowood Apartments to Clayton Road at the Clayton Homes campus.
Once known as the “Pistol Creek Greenway, Phase IV” project, the newest section of walking and biking trail was a labor of love by leaders like former Assistant City Manager Andy Sonner and current Megan Brooks, chief engineer with Alcoa’s Public Works and Engineering Department.
Sonner has since moved on to the private sector, but Brooks was there Friday, looking out over massive white oak bridges and platforms that are part of the new greenway section.
As she and commissioners admired the pathway, bikers rushed past; two stopped briefly and addressed Brooks.
“Did you have something to do with this?” one biker asked.
“You could say that,” Brooks said with a smile.
“It’s wonderful,” the biker said. “Thank you so much.” Then she sped off with her husband. Friday’s weather being an ideal day for biking and leisure walking, leaders got to see up close just how much the community uses and enjoys the greenway.
“Personally, it’s something that I value as a community member,” Brooks said. “It’s a nice retreat. They’re fun to work on and see come to fruition. I think getting outside and enjoying that can be more rewarding than other projects.”
Brooks and others in city leadership know that greenways don’t happen overnight: They often cost millions but can be funded by partnerships with entities like the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Collaboration with landowners also is key. Much of the new greenway runs through land still owned by Arconic. Some is on private property and some on Clayton Homes land.
“It is a very well-oiled machine with relationships and I think everybody sees the importance there,” Brooks said, noting Arconic had been “very gracious” throughout the greenway right of way acquisition and construction processes.
There is a “scratch-my-back” mentality to greenway building, City Manager Mark Johnson said before the Friday tour. Companies — like homeowners, pedestrians and cyclists — value greenways.
“Larger companies, in general, have recognized the need for greenways,” Johnson said. It’s a nice alternative to driving, he noted, but it’s also perfect for exercise during breaks. That’s certainly the case for Clayton Homes, which basically serves as a greenway starting point.
But it also will be the case for companies like Amazon: Preliminary planning documents show the company’s warehouse project at the corner of U.S. Highway 129 and Pellissippi Parkway will loop into Alcoa greenway, allowing employees the same walk-and-bike luxury most of the city currently enjoys.
The bigger connectivity picture goes beyond Alcoa, Clayton and Amazon. Plans are slowly taking shape to connect the greenway in Knoxville to urban Blount County and ultimately all the way to Townsend — a project with many players and even more moving parts.
Projects by and in Alcoa play a massive part in that big vision, especially TDOT’s planned relocation of U.S. 129 near McGhee Tyson Airport.
For the moment, however, Alcoa engineers are focusing on the very near future of local greenway improvements.
Friday, leaders stopped the golf cart convoy to look at a portion of greenway that will connect to the massive Company Distilling project — an effort by Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton and former Jack Daniels master distiller Jeff Arnett — to revitalize the old ALCOA Inc. brick mill, establishing not just a distillery and restaurant there, but a sort of park.
The city is in talks to create more greenway for that park.
In the wooded area between the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the Alcoa Duck Pond, old railroad bridges are turning into greenways, too. Crews on Friday were power washing a railroad overpass as commissioners looked on.
Greenway close to the school should finish up before 2021 is out, Brooks said.
“We’ve had (numerous compliments) about how our greenway is and how it’s continuing to develop,” Brooks said.
Whether that’s because it’s a useful transportation resource or just a great amenity for weekend walks, leaders agree that greenway is a point of pride in the midst of rapid residential and economic growth.
Perhaps there was no better proof of that when on Friday, the convoy stopped at the MLK Center. A crowd of children and MLK volunteer supervisors were headed out for a swim at Springbrook Pool: They were using the greenway to get there.
Commissioner Tracey Cooper immediately jumped out and swept up one of the children in an embrace.
“That was my goddaughter,” she said as the convoy moved on.
The city’s top brass waved and smiled as the children passed by, proof of how the city’s investment in good walkways pays off in rich and rewarding community dividends, officials said.
