Campground cleanup

Volunteers working at campground during a Great Smoky Mountains National Park volunteer day.

 Courtesy of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountain National Park is advertising five volunteer opportunities for the fall season, inviting locals to come help care for campgrounds, historic buildings and natural resources.

People can volunteer on specific days between Oct. 24 and Nov. 21. A single shift lasts two hours.

“This volunteer program helps complete much needed work across the park and is ideal for families, visitors, students, scout troops, civic organizations, working adults with busy schedules and individuals seeking to fulfill community service requirements,” Park officials said in a statement. “Each project will provide tasks appropriate for a wide range of ages and skills, though some may have age restrictions.”

Park staff will equip volunteers with tools, safety gear, gloves and high visibility safety vests but they must wear closed-toe shoes and should bring water, snacks and a bagged lunch.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the number of volunteers for each project is limited.

The days and locations available are:

Oct. 24: Green Thumb Gardening at Oconaluftee Visitor Center 9:30 a.m. to noon, for ages 15 and older

Oct. 31: “The Deep Creep” Litter Clean-Up at Deep Creek Picnic Area 10 a.m. to noon, for all ages

Nov. 7: Historic Landscape Management in Daisy Town, Elkmont, 9 a.m. to noon, for ages 15 and older

Nov. 14: Vegetation Management at Historic Voorheis Estate, Twin Creeks Science Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for ages 12 and older

Nov. 21: Campground Clean-Up, Smokemont Campground, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for ages 10 and older

Those interested can sign up by emailing Project Coordinator Madison Ficca at madison_ficca@partner.nps.gov with “SSD Registration” in the headline.

