Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials announced Thursday that they have received two construction contracts from the Federal Highway Administration to replace seven bridges in the park and repair seven others. Some roads will be closed completely, while others will feature only single-lane closures.
Work will begin on Forge Creek Road in the Cades Cove area on Nov. 2 and will remain closed until May 27, 2021. During that time, five bridges will be replaced. While the road is closed, there will be no access to Henry Whitehead Place or the Gregory Bald Trailhead.
Visitors should expect single-lane closures in the following areas between November 2020 and January 2022: two bridges along the Gatlinburg Bypass; two bridges along Little River Road; two bridges in the Elkmont area; and one bridge in the park headquarters area.
Additionally, the park will announce a monthlong closure of the road leading to Smoky Mountain Stables and the road leading to Ramsey Cascades Trailhead to replace those bridges.
