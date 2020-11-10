Great Smoky Mountains National Park celebrated the completion of a two-year trail rehabilitation project on Trillium Gap Trail with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.
The trail reopened a few days ahead of schedule following work completed by the park’s Trails Forever crew, American Conservation Experience Conservation Corps and volunteers, according to a release from the park.
Trillium Gap is a 6.7-mile trail and one of the most popular attractions in the park as it leads to both Grotto Falls and Mt. Le Conte.
“Year after year, the Trails Forever crew transforms highly used, highly eroded trails into trails that will stand the test of time,” Superintendent Cassius Cash said in the release. “Their work exemplifies the mission of the National Park Service by protecting these special places for the enjoyment of future generations.”
Crews rehabilitated the tread surface, reduced trail braiding, and improved drainage systems to prevent further erosion. There were several areas along the trail where erosion and small landslides damaged significant sections, making the trail difficult to follow.
Trail improvements have not only made the trail safer for visitors, but also for the LeConte Lodge llamas which use the trail weekly to haul supplies to the summit.
In 2021, the Trail Forever crew will begin another rehabilitation project on the popular Abrams Falls Trail and other popular hiking routes such as the Noah Bud Ogle Nature Trail, Oconaluftee River Trail and Fighting Creek Nature Trail.
Due to the rehabilitation process on Abrams Falls Trail, a full closure will be necessary from May 10, 2021-Nov. 10, 2021, excluding federal holidays. Work will happen Monday mornings at 7 a.m. through Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. weekly.
The trail will be fully open each week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
