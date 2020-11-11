Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials confirmed the detection of an earthquake approximately one mile from Mt. Le Conte on Wednesday, according to a post by park staff on Facebook.
The post cites the earthquake, which happened at 9:08 a.m., as 2.2 magnitude and also taking place ½ mile south of the Brushy Mountain Trail and Porters Creek Trail area. A United States Geological Survey link attached to the post lists the earthquake's magnitude at 2.4.
"LeConte Lodge staff did not experience any effects from the minor quake," the post states. "The Smokies is a moderately geologically active area, with one to three minor earthquakes occurring yearly in the region. To date, none of this movement has caused any adverse impact on park visitors or facilities."
