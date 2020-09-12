The National Park Service has selected Clay Jordan from Great Smoky Mountains National Park to serve as the superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks starting Nov. 8.
Jordan now is the deputy superintendent at GSMNP and oversees park’s infrastructure maintenance, resource education, visitor services and other administrative functions.
“Throughout his career, Clay has built coalitions with other federal agencies, state and local governments, partners and communities,” acting NPS Regional Director Linda Walker said in a statement.
“His collaborative spirit will serve Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks well.”
In 2019, the California Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks welcomed more than 1.8 million visitors.
“I am honored to join a dedicated staff and work with partners, and the community to provide outstanding stewardship of these exceptional parks,” Jordan said in the statement.
