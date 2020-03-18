The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is adapting to comply with suggested social standards during the COVID-19 outbreak and will be making several changes in operations.
Beginning March 19, seasonally open campgrounds won't accept fees on site. Reservations will have to be completed online, the park said in an press release.
Gatherings will be halted as well and through April 30, the park is suspending reservations for park facilities. Anyone who had already paid for reservation and requests a refund will be paid back in full without penalties.
Campgrounds, picnic areas, roads, trails and restrooms are staying open, the release said, and anyone who wants to set up a tent at one of the 15 backcountry shelters in the park may now do so.
More details about changes in GSMNP operations will be available in the March 19 issue of The Daily Times.
