The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is adapting to comply with suggested social standards during the COVID-19 outbreak and will be making several changes in operations.
Beginning today (March 19) seasonally open campgrounds won’t accept fees on site: Reservations at Smokemont, Cades Cove, Elkmont and Cosby will have to be completed online, the park said in an press release.
Gatherings will be halted as well and through April 30, the park is suspending reservations for park facilities.
Anyone who had already paid for reservation and requests a refund will be paid back in full without penalties.
Appalachian Clubhouse, Spence Cabin, Cades Cove Primitive Baptist Church, Cades Cove Missionary Baptist Church, Cades Cove Methodist Church and Smokemont Baptist Church are each off limits for group gatherings until May.
Campgrounds, picnic areas, roads, trails and restrooms are staying open, the release said, and Appalachian Trail thru-hikers who want to set up a tent at one of the 15 backcountry shelters in the park may now do so.
Tents at these shelters were previously restricted.
Though the great outdoors may be less risky than crowded places during the pandemic, the National Park Service said visitors should still follow CDC guidelines at the park, advising campers and hikers to:
• Maintain safe distances
• Was their hands often
• Avoid touching their faces
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Stay home if they feel sick
The NPS is working with various governments on how to adapt to the novel coronavirus outbreak and said it will announce when operations return to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.