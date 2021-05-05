Spring volunteer season is ripe at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where new slots for work in its Tennessee and North Carolina portions are opening in May and June.
The trail-upkeep volunteer opportunities are ideal for people who enjoy hiking the park’s 84 miles of trail and doing hands-on work in a beautiful setting, park officials said in a news release Wednesday.
They have to be at least 16 to volunteer and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Workdays in the park’s Tennessee portion will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays: June 10, June 17 and June 24.
In the North Carolina portion, workdays also will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays: May 13, May 20 and May 27.
There will be a special opportunity in North Carolina on Saturday, June 5, to honor National Trails Day.
Volunteers must be able to hike safely while carrying tools up to 4 miles per day. They also should be prepared for strenuous, manual labor, the release states.
After receiving proper training, participants should be able to safely use hand tools such as shovels, rakes, loppers and hand picks.
Volunteers have to wear boots or sturdy closed-toed shoes, long pants and layers appropriate to the weather.
They should bring at least a day pack with food, water and rain gear. The park will provide instruction, necessary safety gear and tools for the day.
Additionally, according to the release, 2021’s volunteer program will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention best practices because of COVID-19; Volunteers must pre-register because space is limited.
Contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov to register.
