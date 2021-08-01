Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have listed two Cades Cove road projects.
Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed from Tuesday, Sept. 7, to Monday, Sept. 27, as work is done to resurface the roadway. The one-way road will be closed to all motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and horseback riders, and trails must be accessed from outside the Cades Cove area during the closure, as no trailhead access will be available from the road, officials said in a news release.
Due to night work, the road also will be closed to pedestrians and motorists Sunday through Thursday evenings, starting at 7:30 p.m., from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2.
Roadwork in Cades Cove along Forge Creek Road has been extended, officials said. The road, which has been closed to all use since Nov. 2 for replacement of five bridges, will remain closed through Friday, Aug. 27, preventing all access to the the Henry Whitehead Place and Gregory Ridge, Gregory Bald and Hannah Mountain trailheads.
Gregory Bald is still accessible from trails outside of Cades Cove, including Wolf Ridge Trail, Long Hungry Trail and a section of the Appalachian Trail.
