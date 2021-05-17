Alan Sumeriski is the new Great Smoky Mountains National Park deputy superintendent, officials announced in a Monday news release.
Sumeriski served as the park’s facility management division chief since 2007 and had multiple assignments as acting GSMNP deputy superintendent. He’s also worked with the National Parks Service in Washington.
“Alan is a well-respected senior leader in the National Park Service with over 30 years of experience in managing some of the most complex operations,” GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash said. “I’m honored to select him as the next deputy superintendent of the Smokies. As acting deputy superintendent, Alan has consistently provided strong and innovative park-wide leadership to help us meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”
Sumeriski began his career as an engineering equipment operator at the Greenbelt Park and Baltimore-Washington Parkway in 1989, according to the release.
He’s occupied leadership positions at Yosemite, Yellowstone, Cuyahoga Valley and Olympic national parks. He served as NPS Southeast Region acting deputy regional director for four months in 2014 and as facility management chief for five months in 2012.
In Blount, Sumeriski oversaw the completion of the Foothills Parkway’s “Missing Link” in 2018 and recently helped secure funding for repaving Cades Cove Loop Road, according to the release.
He’s worked on recent safety improvements for the Foothills Parkway Spur and continues to provide leadership in securing Legacy Restoration Fund monies for repaving the Foothills Parkway and designing rehabilitation for the North District maintenance facilities through the Great American Outdoors Act.
The 2020 NPS Facility Manager of the Year, 2019 Facility Manager of the Year for the South Atlantic Gulf Region and 2010 Park Employee of the Year for Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Sumeriski has a degree in business management from the University of Phoenix at Cleveland, Ohio.
He is an upstate New York native and lives with his wife, Kim, in Sevierville with daughters, Kasey and Alicia.
